Voting Now Underway In Aghali Village In Azerbaijan's Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 7. At the
polling station in the Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No. 125,
voting for the presidential election is now underway, Trend reports from the
scene.
The polling station is located in the local secondary school in
the village of Aghali, Zangilan district.
Voting in the unscheduled presidential election at this polling
station, as well as across the entire territory of Azerbaijan,
kicked off at 08:00 (GMT+4). It's expected that 971 voters will
show up today to cast their votes for their preferred
candidate.
Out of these 971 voters, 603 are Aghali residents, and 31 are
first-time voters.
Post the second Karabakh war, those eligible to vote and engaged
in reconstruction and construction projects in and around the
village of Aghali have the chance to cast their votes at this
specific polling station.
Today, among those exercising their voting rights in the
once-liberated territories are former displaced individuals, who,
for the past 30 years, lived in various cities and villages across
the country.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00,
12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820239
