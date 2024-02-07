Azerbaijan's Surakhani District Sees Influx Of Voters To Polling Stations (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7 . There is a high
influx of voters to the polling stations in Yeni Gunashli
settlement of Surakhani district, Trend reports.
Electors arrived at the polling stations before their opening
and were waiting for the voting to start.
With the opening of polling stations, voters began to actively
vote in the presidential election.
Voting in the presidential election started today in
Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev, a candidate from the National Front Party,
Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from
the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United
People's Front Party are competing for the post of president.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00,
12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.
To note, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote
at 6,537 polling stations across the country.
More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the
election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covers the entire territory of the country, including the
lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been
established in the territories liberated from occupation.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) said.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.