Election Day Fills Hearts Of Voters With Optimism - Federation Council Committee's Chairman

"The country has been waiting for this event, preparing for it.
We know that seven candidates have been registered, and I am
convinced that the strongest will win. People vote for stability,
for economic and social development. This is what brings such a
huge number of voters to the polling stations. Eyes rejoice, and
the soul rejoices. Thanks to the organizers who managed to create
such conditions," Karasin said.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters,
and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's
Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting
process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku
time.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
