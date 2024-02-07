Election Day Fills Hearts Of Voters With Optimism - Federation Council Committee's Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Election Day fills the hearts of voters with optimism because it is not just about fixing one's position on the ballot, it is about voting for the future of every family, every person, every Azerbaijani, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told reporters, Trend reports.

"The country has been waiting for this event, preparing for it. We know that seven candidates have been registered, and I am convinced that the strongest will win. People vote for stability, for economic and social development. This is what brings such a huge number of voters to the polling stations. Eyes rejoice, and the soul rejoices. Thanks to the organizers who managed to create such conditions," Karasin said.

To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in Azerbaijan.

Presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, National Front Party candidate Razi Nurullayev, Great Order Party candidate Fazil Mustafa, Great Azerbaijan Party candidate Elshad Musayev, (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party candidate Gudrat Hasanguliyev are competing for the post of President.

From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters, and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.

Meanwhile, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the elections.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the elections cover the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

