Deloitte Hosts Egypt Tax Conference: Navigating The Evolving Tax Landscape

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, hosted the Egypt Tax Conference, bringing together C-Suite, senior business executives and Deloitte Tax experts from across the Middle East. The conference served as a platform to share insights and foster discussions on the evolving tax environment in Egypt, the Middle East, and beyond.

The agenda featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations covering a diverse range of topics. Deloitte tax experts discussed the means to navigate the ever changing tax landscape, addressing recent changes, and formulating strategies for compliance. The exploration of Pillar Two provided perspectives from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Middle East, shedding light on the new international tax standards.

The conference also delved into the intricacies of Egypt's transfer pricing landscape, highlighting the evolving compliance standards and audit practices. Customs and global trade developments in Egypt and the broader region were also analyzed, offering a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in the current trade environment. Digital transformation in tax took center stage, with a focus on tools and technologies that enhance efficiency.

Muhammad Bahemia, Deloitte Middle East Tax Leader said,“We have now enhanced our presence in Egypt with new offices and leading tax experts to offer the best service to our clients in the ever-changing tax landscape. We remain committed to facilitating knowledge sharing and industry collaboration, and the Egypt Tax Conference is a great showcase of Deloitte's dedication to empower businesses and professionals to navigate complexities by offering strategic perspectives and solutions.”

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at .