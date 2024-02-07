Long Awaited WOW!HR GCC Award Will Take Place In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) WOW!HR GCC Award is now collecting applications to choose the most perspective and efficient HR cases. The event where the best HR specialists from GCC region gather to showcase and celebrate their HR projects, create valuable partnership and networking opportunities will take place on 10 April 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

The participants compete in different nominations and present various projects that will have impact on international HR industry. The Award accumulates the most unique and creative ideas from those that show how to train and motivate employees to the ones that implement gamified processes in HR.

WOW!HR Award has been organized for almost a decade in different regions and countries such as Central Asia, Russia, Armenia. The Award is the most anticipated HR-award in these countries. HR-teams from multinational corporations like Coca Cola, PepsiCo, IKEA, BMW, PwC, AstraZeneca and hundreds of others are among winners and nominees of the Award.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this global celebration of HR excellence! Submit your case till 15 March 2024 to reserve a place in the competition.

About the WOW!HR GCC Award host:

WOW GROUP has been developing, producing and distributing unique educational products and content in the field of human resources management for more than 10 years in 15 countries.