CBMAK Takes Legal Action Against Shark Tank India

Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir Spokesperson said that numerous misrepresentations were spotlighted in the show's Season 3 episode aired on January 30, 2024. Specifically, the participants, Mr. Hamad Tramboo and Mr. Saad Tramboo, representing Tramboo Kashmir Willow cricket bats, laid claim to being the trailblazers in the Kashmir bat manufacturing domain-a proclamation staunchly contested by CBMAK.

Pertinently, CBMAK is an amalgam body of all Cricket Bat Manufacturers in the Valley, formed to ensure the prosperity and welfare of its members.

“The bats manufactured by our members hold a unique identity and are widely recognized for their quality, being used by our valued customers spread across local, national and international markets including various noted star cricketers,” CBMAK in a statement said.



All the association members have shown deep concerns about the false claims made by the participants of the reality show of being the pioneers in the Kashmir Cricket bat making industry which is totally wrong.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Fowzul Kabir, Spokesperson CBMAK said that the individuals have created a misrepresentation via the show as manufacturers rather than stockists and dealers of Kashmir willow bats.

“One more claim of being the first to take Kashmir Willow to the international cricket arena is totally false. In addition, distorted and baseless explanations of the bat-making process, specifically the exposure of clefts to the seasoning chambers to demean the hard work and patience of craftsmen of Kashmir valley,” Kabir said.

“Incorrect claims regarding international recognitions and milestones achieved by the Kashmir Willow bats made by other local bat manufacturers is also being seen as a point of serious concern.”

“The contestants have merely established an Instagram presence, portraying themselves as cricket bat manufacturers, while misleadingly showcasing another individual's factory.”

“We are not against their business but their approach has inflicted substantial harm upon the bat manufacturing industry. They lack their own production facility and have not supplied Kashmiri willow to international players,” Fowzul Kabir said.

“I have approached the Srinagar District court; other members have also approached district courts in their respective districts. I have sold all my wealth to establish my business and they have the audacity to go on national television and discredit everyone.”

Kabir said that M/s. GR8 Sports India. Pvt. Ltd. is the first and only International Cricket Council (ICC) approved brand of Kashmir and the first one from the valley to take their cricket bats to international cricket.

“Our company has spearheaded the campaign in giving an alternative to the cricketers across the globe in the form of Kashmir willow in the last three consecutive world cups.”

“They have used my players and discredited everyone. They on National Television said that cricket bats in Kashmir start from 1300 whereas the starting price of cricket bats in Kashmir is Rs 100. Sony Television provided them with a platform to lie to the national audience. We will drag them to the court,” Kabir added.

“There are four rounds of auditions held after that you can appear before the sharks, then why didn't Sony TV verify the facts and why did they provide them with a platform to lie. The onus lies on the SONY TV and they are responsible for telecasting fake news and nullified facts and after that Tramboos are responsible,” he added.

“Many more indigenous brands of Kashmir have been offering cricket bats to the national and local cricketers include ALFA, AR, ARS, AS BS, BSI, Champion, Decent, FLS, Famous, F2, GLS, GHS HS, JK, KIS, MVS, NAS, ND, Shaheen, SLS, VW, ZS, among many others which the contestants deliberately rejected in the show saying there is no other brand in Kashmir except them.

“The misinformation has misled the general public and purchasers of its members' products, causing a severe threat to the livelihoods of over 15000 individuals directly involved and over a lakh workers and craftsmen indirectly associated with the industry.”

Kabir called on 'SONY Entertainment Television' to take ownership and responsibility for the content aired on its platform as the onus of its verification before telecasting lies on them thereby demand a public apology in the same tv show and compensation for the damages caused. The association asserts that they are already on course of legal proceedings and will take the fight to its logical conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention, the Tramboo brothers made waves on the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3 as Srinagar-based 'Tramboo Sports' landed a lucrative deal worth Rs 30 lakh. Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of BOAT emerged as the winning investors, agreeing to invest Rs 30 lakh for a four percent equity stake in Tramboo Sports Kashmir willow bat brand.

