5-Day Intermittent Wet Spell Ends In Kashmir

Several feet of snowfall was witnessed at some places including Sinthan Top, a famous ski-resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg and others from January 31-February 04, 2024.

The weather conditions improved today with Srinagar and other adjacent areas witnessing the occasional sunshine as well.

As per the details shared by the Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry from tomorrow till February 14 as there is no forecast of any wet spell during the period.

Meanwhile, the Director MeT said in view of significant snow accumulation during the last few days, follow administration and traffic Police advisory.

