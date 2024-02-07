5-Day Intermittent Wet Spell Ends In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The five-day intermittent wet spell in Jammu & Kashmir ended on Monday while Srinagar and other areas of the valley witnessed occasional sunshine as well.
Several feet of snowfall was witnessed at some places including Sinthan Top, a famous ski-resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg and others from January 31-February 04, 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT
The weather conditions improved today with Srinagar and other adjacent areas witnessing the occasional sunshine as well.
As per the details shared by the Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry from tomorrow till February 14 as there is no forecast of any wet spell during the period.
Meanwhile, the Director MeT said in view of significant snow accumulation during the last few days, follow administration and traffic Police advisory. Read Also Mercury Dips Further In Kashmir Amid Cold Wave, Pahalgam Coldest With Minus 11.9 Deg C Major Snowfall Blankets Kashmir Valley
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07022024000215011059ID1107820214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.