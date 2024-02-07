Mercury Dips Further In Kashmir Amid Cold Wave, Pahalgam Coldest With Minus 11.9 Deg C

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir on Monday as temperatures dipped further below freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said here.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night. It recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, nosediving from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Temperatures in Gulmarg in north Kashmir fell by three notches to minus 10 degrees Celsius from previous night's minus 7 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and minus 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the officials said. Read Also Freezing Conditions Continue In Kashmir; MeT Predicts Snow, Rain Kashmir's Weather Swings From Record Highs To Bone-Chilling Lows
As per the MeT department forecast, the weather is expected to improve in Kashmir from Tuesday.
Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period - ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.
The valley is currently going through a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which will be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).
