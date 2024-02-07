Severe Cold In Kashmir Pahalgam Shivers At Minus 11.0°C, Gulmarg At Minus 10.5°C

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe cold conditions continued in Jammu and Kashmir with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 11.0°C and Gulmarg minus 10.5°C respectively on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against minus 11.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said. Read Also 5-Day Intermittent Wet Spell Ends In Kashmir Mercury Dips Further In Kashmir Amid Cold Wave, Pahalgam Coldest With Minus 11.9 Deg C
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 10.5°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.0°C and it was below normal by 3.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, Batote minus 0.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 1.8°C, he said.
Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that weather is expected to be dry till February 13.
As 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07022024000215011059ID1107820211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.