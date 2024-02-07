123 Journalists In Gaza Have Been Killed Since Start Of Israel's Aggression - Statement

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- Since the beginning of Israel's aggression in Gaza, 123 journalists have been killed, the government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday evening.The office's statement was issued after the martyrdom of journalist Dr. Rizq Al-Gharabli, Director of the Palestinian Information Center in the Gaza Strip.

