Jordan's Ambassador To Egypt Submits Kingdom's Ratification Document Of Arab Labor Convention

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, February 6 (Petra) -- On behalf of the Jordanian government, Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Amjad Adhaileh, submitted on Tuesday the Kingdom's ratification document of the Arab Labor Convention No. 15 of 1983 concerning the Determination and Protection of Wages.Adhaileh deposited the ratification document with the Director-General of the Arab Labor Organization, Fayez Ali Al-Mutairi, in a ceremony held at the organization's headquarters, affiliated with the League of Arab States in Cairo. Two original copies of the handover minutes were signed by Ambassador Adhaileh, representing the Kingdom, and Al-Mutairi, representing the Arab Labor Organization.Adhaileh lauded the close cooperation relations between Jordan and the Arab Labor Organization, and the keenness to strengthen and support them, and benefit from the expertise and exchange of experiences that are positively reflected within the areas of Arab cooperation in the workers' labor system.He stressed that Jordan is committed to all agreements signed within the framework of joint Arab cooperation in the labor sector and is also distinguished by an advanced work environment that keeps pace with the progress achieved in the legislation that serves workers and preserves their rights.Jordan enjoys certificates in this field from Arab and labor sector-related international bodies.