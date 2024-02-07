               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordanians Celebrate National Team Milestone Across Doha


2/7/2024 1:26:34 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Doha, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- After the national football team defeated South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday, celebrations broke out in numerous parts of Doha as Jordanian fans celebrated the team's qualification for the Asian Cup final.
Raising Jordanian flags and chanting national anthems, the Jordanian supporters who had gathered in the stands of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha and the surrounding areas celebrated this accomplishment by taking to the streets and Souq Waqif.
The Jordanian celebrations in Qatar are expected to continue until dawn in celebration of this historic achievement.

