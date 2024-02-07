JPA Congratulates Nashama For Qualifying For Asian Cup Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) Council congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, and the Jordanian people on the national team's historic victory over South Korea by two goals to nil.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the JPA Council said that the team has made a historic achievement by reaching the Asian Cup semi-final for the first time in 5 participations in the continental championship.The Council expressed its pride and appreciation for the performance of the "Nashama" team and the support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein for the team, which played a major role in motivating them and raising their morale.The Council stressed that with this historic victory, the Jordanian national team stars have proven that they are capable of continuing the journey towards winning the championship, in which the "Nashama" reflected the most beautiful meanings of courage and responsibility within the spirit of one team.