National Football Team Head Coach Hails Nashama's Milestone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 6 (Petra) - National football team head coach Hussein Ammouta expressed his immense happiness in leading the team to the Asian Cup final after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.During a press conference held in Doha on Tuesday, Ammouta emphasized that the team players delivered a high-level tactical performance and fulfilled their duties, leading to their victory in the match.He added that the secret to their success was not over-respecting the Korean team and focusing on playing well and enjoying the semi-final match.In turn, player Musa Al-Taamari confirmed the team's worthiness of winning and reaching the final, praising the role of the Jordanian fans in motivating the players.Al-Taamari also commended coach Hussein Ammouta for his tactics that led the team to victory.