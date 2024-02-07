National Football Team Head Coach Hails Nashama's Milestone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Feb. 6 (Petra) - National football team head coach Hussein Ammouta expressed his immense happiness in leading the team to the Asian Cup final after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
During a press conference held in Doha on Tuesday, Ammouta emphasized that the team players delivered a high-level tactical performance and fulfilled their duties, leading to their victory in the match.
He added that the secret to their success was not over-respecting the Korean team and focusing on playing well and enjoying the semi-final match.
In turn, player Musa Al-Taamari confirmed the team's worthiness of winning and reaching the final, praising the role of the Jordanian fans in motivating the players.
Al-Taamari also commended coach Hussein Ammouta for his tactics that led the team to victory.
MENAFN07022024000117011021ID1107820201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.