Interior Minister Opens Mafraq Civil Status Department Office

Mafraq, February 6 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya Tuesday opened a new office for the Civil Status and Passport Department in Mafraq as part of His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision to improve services.During the inauguration ceremony, Faraya said once it starts providing services, the newly established office "will constitute a qualitative leap in terms of serving citizens."He discussed the possibility of reducing the number of civil status offices in the future, depending on the services provided to citizens based on area and population.