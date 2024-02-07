               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Condemns Istanbul's Courthouse Attack


2/7/2024 1:26:32 AM

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the armed attack that targeted a courthouse in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday, which resulted in a number of injuries.
The Ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Turkey and its strong condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism, especially those targeting civilians and official institutions.
He expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

