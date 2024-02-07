Nashama Reaches Historical Milestone By Qualifying For Asian Cup Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- The national football team reached a new historical milestone by qualifying for the Asian Cup final after defeating the South Korean team 2-0 on Tuesday.The goals were scored by Yazen Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari in the 53rd and 66th minutes of the match, which was held at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.The "Nashama" gave a wonderful performance and managed to outperform the South Korean team.The starting lineup for our team was Yazeed Abu Laila, Yazen Al Arab, Abdullah Naseeb, Baraa Marei, Ihsan Haddad, Mohammed Abu Hashish, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Yazen Naimat, Musa Al-Taamari, and Mahmoud Mardi.Yazen Naimat was substituted by Anas Al-Awadat in the second half, and Mardi was substituted by Ibrahim Saadeh and Rajai Eid replaced Al-Rashdan.The national team surprised the Korean team by pressing them in midfield, which confused the Korean players. Our players pushed forward looking to score, and they succeeded through Naimat and Al-Taamari, in addition to several missed chances.The match saw a huge Jordanian crowd in the stands, who cheered enthusiastically and raised the national flag high before going out to celebrate outside the stadium.The Jordanian public in Qatar is preparing to celebrate in several places in Doha tonight by partying until the morning with joy, celebrating this victory of reaching the final.The Jordanian national team's reaching the final match of the Asian Cup is a historical achievement as it is the first in the history of Jordanian football.The national team will meet the winner of the Qatar-Iran match in the final, which will be held on Saturday.