Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In Occupied Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, February 6 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Tuesday gunned down and killed a Palestinian man in eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank.According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli forces opened fire on the 18-year-old Palestinian near the Beit Furik checkpoint, east of Nablus, for allegedly trying to carry out an operation.The Israeli occupation forces left their victim bleeding and prevented medics from saving him. Occupation forces called for reinforcements at the checkpoint and closed the area.