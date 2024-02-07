Media Minister Opens Arab Media Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and official Government Spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin Tuesday opened the Arab Media Forum, the first gathering of influencers and content creators, which was organized by the Media and Communication Sector in the Arab League and the Arab Commission for Satellite Broadcasting.Mubaidin said in opening remarks that Jordan, a founding member of the Arab League, has robustly participated and contributed to the meetings and activities of the Council of Arab Information Ministers and taken the initiative to transfer its successful national and institutional experiences to the Arab countries stemming from a keen interest in reciprocity, participation and complementarity as foundations of joint Arab action.He pointed to a distinguished relationship between Jordan and the Media and Communication Sector of the Arab League, stressing the Kingdom's support of the Arab media effort to enhance cooperation and participation to keep pace with media developments and address challenges arising from media globalization and the information revolution.Mubaidin said the Ministry of Government Communications will continue to cement partnership and coordination with Arab media institutions to tackle challenges facing the Arab nation, especially the injustice, prejudice, and campaigns targeting the Palestinian issue, defend Palestinians' rights and promote the justice of their cause, and counter Israel's misleading and false narrative.