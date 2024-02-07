Saudi Ambassador Joins Calls For Enhanced Economic Partnership With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- President of Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, has joined Naif Al-Sudairy, the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, in stressing the pressing need for a revitalized economic partnership between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.Their call for collaboration aligns with the economic visions of both countries and their pursuit of new investment opportunities.During a meeting on Tuesday with the Chamber's Board of Directors, Al-Haj Tawfiq emphasized the potential for building robust trade relations, investments, and a shared industrial base between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.He highlighted the importance of leveraging available opportunities, particularly in sectors like food industries, agriculture, and tourism, where both countries have competitive advantages.Al-Haj Tawfiq underscored the distinctive political, economic, trade, and investment relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that these relations provide fertile ground for establishing comprehensive economic ties between the two countries.He stressed the need to activate the Joint Jordanian-Saudi Business Council, revealing that the trade exchange between the two countries amounted to JD3.3 billion, with imports reaching JD2.4 billion during the first 11 months of the previous year.Additionally, Saudi investments in Jordan totaled around $14 billion, focusing on key sectors such as transportation, infrastructure, energy, finance, commerce, and tourism.The Chamber is planning to organize an economic delegation visit to Riyadh, Tabuk, Jeddah, and Mecca to explore and enhance economic cooperation opportunities. Furthermore, it will participate with a substantial delegation in the upcoming Arab businessmen and investors conference scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in May.Al-Haj Tawfiq urged for the organization of joint trade exhibitions, increased business visits, and the resolution of any obstacles hindering the growth of trade exchanges.He also highlighted Jordan's abundant resources and capabilities that meet the demands of the Saudi market, especially considering Saudi Arabia's significant economic and service sector advancements.Al-Sudairy echoed the sentiment of strong and exceptional relations between the two countries on various levels. He emphasized that the economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan are complementary rather than competitive, with ample opportunities for further growth.Al-Sudairy also stressed the importance of activating the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council to foster deeper economic relations and address any impediments. He proposed continuous joint events between the private sectors of both countries to strengthen ties further.Highlighting the significance of economic integration, Al-Sudairy suggested holding a joint conference in Neom City and Aqaba Governorate amidst the rapid developments witnessed by these regions.During the meeting, members of the Chamber's board raised several issues, including joint tourist programs, expedited visa procedures for businessmen, streamlined banking guarantees for contractors within Saudi Arabia, extending exemptions for Jordanian trucks, and easing procedures for exporting poultry and agricultural goods.