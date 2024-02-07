Jordanian Football Fans Head To Qatar To Support National Team In Asian Cup Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- A wave of Jordanian football enthusiasts is making their way to Qatar to rally behind the national squad in the highly anticipated Asian Cup 2023 final match set to take place next Saturday.In response to the overwhelming demand, airlines have swiftly arranged special flights from Amman to Doha, ensuring fans' seamless travel from Jordan to Qatar on Saturday morning and facilitating their return later the same night.Mahmoud Suleiman, the dedicated organizer responsible for orchestrating these trips, has been diligently catering to the needs of those seeking to make the journey.His meticulous efforts are geared towards ensuring the success of this initiative, aimed at providing unwavering support to the national team as they make history by reaching the Asian Cup final for the very first time.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Suleiman expressed his delight at the substantial turnout of Jordanian fans eagerly planning their trip to Doha to bolster the Nashama team.This enthusiastic response serves as a testament to the fans' unwavering dedication to witness the team's quest for the championship title.Over the past few days, fans have already flocked to Doha, making their presence felt in the vibrant atmosphere of the stadiums and adorning the iconic Souq Waqif with an array of Jordanian flags.