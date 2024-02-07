Sunny, Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- Maximum temperatures for Wednesday are expected to be slightly higher than the normal average for this time of the year, accompanied by predominantly sunny and relatively cold weather in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba can experience warmer conditions.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning about the potential formation of frost during the early morning hours in the high mountain highlands and desert areas.Additionally, there may be instances of low horizontal visibility due to fog over the highlands, as well as some deserts and plains.Looking ahead, Thursday will see an uptick in mercury levels, bringing sunny and pleasant weather to most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions, while the winds will be moderate and blowing from the southeast.On Friday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected, resulting in sunny and relatively cold weather in most areas of the country. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still enjoy relatively warm temperatures, with moderate northwesterly winds.As for Saturday, the weather will be relatively cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain warm.Clouds may appear at low altitudes, and there is a possibility of light showers of rain in the north and center of the Kingdom. The winds will be moderate and blowing from the northwest.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C or even 4C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 13C.