King To Nashama: You Made Us Proud

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II congratulated the national football team and the Jordanian people following the team's qualification for the Asian Cup final."Congratulations to the Nashama; you made us proud! Congratulations to you and all Jordanians on reaching the Asian final. The Jordanian flag is always raised by the determination and will of its sons. Long live Nashama," His Majesty said in a post on his official X account