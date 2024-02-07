Royal Hashemite Court Launches Jordanian Royal Heritage Channel

Amman, February 6 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) Tuesday launched the Jordanian Royal Heritage Channel () to stream the journey of achievement that Jordan is experiencing during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II.The channel is dedicated to the silver jubilee of The King's Accession to the Throne.

