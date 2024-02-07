               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Flagpoles Across Jordan To Raise 'Silver Jubilee' Flags To Celebrate 25Th Anniversary Of King's Accession


2/7/2024 1:25:03 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 6 (Petra) -- On the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh decided to raise a "Silver Jubilee" flag starting Wednesday until the end of 2024.

