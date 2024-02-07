Jordan Continues To Support Palestinian Cause, Rally International Support To Halt War On Gaza, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan is continuing to support the Palestinian cause and rally international support to halt the war on the Gaza Strip, prevent the eviction of civilians, and guarantee the provision of humanitarian and relief aid to the Strip's populace, according to Minister of Government Communications and official government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen.Speaking to the Government Communication Forum on Tuesday, Mubaideen referred to the meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the ongoing coordination and efforts to stop the war on Gaza. The two leaders stressed the need to intensify efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of aid to the people of the Strip.Mubaideen pointed out that the total number of aircraft sent to the Gaza Strip has reached 49, including airdrops, in response to the needs of the people in the Strip and as part of the Jordanian role in supporting their steadfastness and enabling the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza to continue providing medical services to the Gazans to alleviate their suffering as a result of the ongoing war on the Strip.Regarding government measures, Mubaideen referred to the Prime Minister's continuous directives to regulate markets and provide basic commodities in the Civil Service Consumer Corporation (JCSCC) and Military Consumer Establishment (MCE) markets at their current prices until the end of the holy month of Ramadan without change, despite the regional circumstances that have affected shipping operations.He explained that government inspection teams have visited 7,190 commercial establishments since the beginning of this year and issued several violations, while complaints were received and dealt with.Mubaideen added that Wednesday marks a significant moment in the history of Jordan, commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary since His Majesty King Abdullah II ascended to the throne, following the passing of His Majesty the late King Hussein.