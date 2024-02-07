King Receives Cables On 25Th Anniversary Of Assumption Of Constitutional Powers

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables marking the 25th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on Wednesday, 7 February.The cables' senders senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations paid tribute to His Majesty the late King Hussein, and highlighted Jordan's progress under King Abdullah's leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.