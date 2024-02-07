Red Cross: 8,000 People Evacuated From Al Amal Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 6 (Petra) - The Red Cross said Tuesday that over 8,000 Palestinian civilians were evacuated from the Al Amal Hospital in southern Gaza, while 300 are still stranded there in the besieged hospital.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Tommaso della Longa, said during a conference in Geneva that the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave is "more than catastrophic."Longa added that there are currently about two hundred people who were unable to leave the hospital, including patients, hospital staff, volunteers and persons with disabilities.