Water Storage In Ruwaished District's Catchments At 100%-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Water storage in catchments and earth dams in Ruwaished district reached 100%, according to Director of Mafraq Agriculture Directorate, Hussein Duleijem.In a statement on Tuesday, he said the district's catchments totalled 71 with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters of water per each water harvesting site.Duleijem added that 7 earthen dams were also established in the district with varying storage capacities.This water harvesting infrastructure collects rainwater and benefits livestock breeders by providing water sources without having to travel long distances to secure their water needs, he pointed out.Duleijem added that the district's rainwater harvesting system contributes to relieve pressure on groundwater to meet the region's "vast" water needs.