107 Killed, 143 Injured In Gaza In 24 Hours

Gaza, Feb 6 (Petra) -- The Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday that 107 Palestinians were killed and 143 injured in new Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.It said the latest toll brought to 27,585 the total number of dead since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, and the number of injured to 66,978, adding that many victims remained under the rubble or on the streets as the Israeli army barred medics from reaching them.A Palestinian was also killed and a number of others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a school housing refugees in Al Amal neighbourhood west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said the ministry.Another Palestinian died when Israeli bombing targeted Al Salam neighbourhood of the southern town of Rafah on the border with Egypt, it added.Meantime, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli troops arrested two of its volunteers, Tamer Shahin and Hamdan Abu Khater, at a military checkpoint at the humanitarian corridor for refugees near Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, and took them to an unknown destination.