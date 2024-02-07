RSCN: 5 Jordanian Sites Win Traveller Review Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Five Jordanian tourist sites affiliated with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) won Traveller Review Awards 2024 on the reservations website (Booking).According to a RSCN statement Tuesday, the sites, which received "high and distinguished" ratings, are : Rummana Campsite 9.2, Ajloun Wooden Huts 8.3, Azraq Hostel 8.1, Dana Guest House 8.3, and Mujib Chalets 8.5.The RSCN attributed this achievement to the "positive" evaluations provided by visitors to the Jordanian reserves from across the world during the year 2023.RSCN Director General, Fadi Nasser, said the society is "proud of its various sites and reserves," which have achieved "distinguished" ratings that reflect RSCN's commitment to provide "exceptional" experiences for visitors.