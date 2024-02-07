Jordanian Lawmakers Briefed On Development Of Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baku, Feb. 6 (Petra) -Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Omar Nahar, on Tuesday briefed a Jordanian parliamentary delegation from the Senate and lower House visiting the Jordanian embassy in Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on development and growth of bilateral relations and efforts made to strengthen them in various fields.The delegation's visit comes to participate in monitoring Azerbaijani presidential elections scheduled to be held Wednesday, according to an embassy statement.During the meeting, talks affirmed importance of operating a direct airline route between Amman and Baku and means to strengthen and encourage joint tourism cooperation in light of the two countries' "distinguished" tourist and cultural heritage.The discussions also went over increasing joint trade collaboration and benefiting from Jordan's position as a gateway to the region's nations, the statement pointed out.Jordan and Azerbaijan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year.