The Dollar Comes Out Of Hibernation

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Friday's US Non-farm Payrolls figures triggered a rally in the dollar. At the beginning of last week, the market also responded to the FOMC's comments with dollar buying. In other words, the two main market drivers were working in the same direction. While the 1.3% rise in the Dollar Index after the NFP is hardly impressive, it could be the start of a trend.
MENAFN07022024000156011031ID1107820091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.