RBA's Hawkish Surprise Temporarily Boosted Aussie But Failed To Turn It Around

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate unchanged at 4.35% for the third consecutive meeting. The markets widely expected the decision, but the tone of the accompanying commentary was more hawkish than the market had anticipated, adding to Aussie buying.

The RBA warned that it still hasn't ruled out a rate hike. This is a stricter course than we hear from the Fed and the ECB, who are openly saying that the next step is a cut but prefer to wait for a longer pause than market participants want to see.

The difference between expectation and fact explains the initial speculative jump in AUDUSD of 0.5% to 0.6520. However, it will be difficult for the Aussie to sustain these gains.

Australia's benchmark rate is well below the Fed's 5.25-5.50% range, as well as the Bank of England's 5.25% and even the ECB's 4.5%. Meanwhile, inflation is higher than its listed peers at 4.1% y/y. This combination of factors limits the inflow of capital into the carry trade.

It is also important to note that current interest rates are relatively low for Australia. This is only a 10-year high, while rates in the US and Europe are at the high end of previous tightening cycles and at levels not seen for around 20 years.