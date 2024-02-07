RBA's Hawkish Surprise Temporarily Boosted Aussie But Failed To Turn It Around

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate unchanged at 4.35% for the third consecutive meeting. The markets widely expected the decision, but the tone of the accompanying commentary was more hawkish than the market had anticipated, adding to Aussie buying.
