A2zcrypto Selected FM Liquidity Match As Key Digital Asset Technology For OTC Crypto Operations

KOLKATA, INDIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial crypto ECN and provider of trading infrastructure for institutional players, is excited to announce its partnership with A2ZCrypto, a company registered with Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND), which will leverage FM Liquidity Match technology for OTC crypto transactions of its customers.A2ZCrypto will also serve as a new liquidity provider for FM Liquidity Match, FM Marketplace, and FM Interdealer. It will add quotes for the Indian Rupee (INR) to the list of available fiat-to-crypto asset pairs provided by a variety of global liquidity providers. It is a significant step forward in Finery Markets' mission to develop a more accessible and dependable trading infrastructure for global crypto institutions. This demonstrates Finery Markets' commitment to providing a unique blend of advanced trading software and extensive institutional OTC liquidity pools to businesses dealing with digital assets globally."Partnering with A2ZCrypto is a strategic move for us as we continue to expand our reach into the APAC region and particularly India," said Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets.“By combining FM Liquidity Match technology with A2ZCrypto's expertise in facilitating INR-Crypto swaps, which is compatible with most Indian banks, we have created a system that simplifies INR transactions for a multitude of market participants dealing with digital assets."A2ZCrypto is a virtual digital asset service provider focusing on Crypto-to-Fiat On / Off Ramp, Over-The-Counter (OTC) businesses, and crypto asset education. The company facilitates INR-Crypto swaps, enabling users to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USD91.“We are excited to join hands with Finery Markets and extend our services to their platform," said Krishnendu Chatterjee, CEO of A2ZCrypto. "Our primary goal has always been to generate value for our customers through top-tier trading technologies and competitive exchange rates. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our objectives of aggregating the fragmented Crypto/INR liquidity and enabling us to connect with a wider audience."The collaboration between Finery Markets and A2ZCrypto is expected to spur further innovation in the digital asset trading space, providing customers with seamless trading experiences, and enhanced banking support. It will also leverage Finery Markets' pre-trade and post-trade functionality, price intelligence, full trade transparency, settlement flexibility, market & counterparty risk controls, and reporting tools.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets, a premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset players, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players and provide them with seamless access to a vast network of partners, enabling them to navigate their operations smoothly and efficiently.Our goal is to power trading technology behind world's leading brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, payment providers and custodians via:1. Providing institutional-grade crypto-native infrastructure with proprietary matching engine2. Enhancing execution quality & liquidity with access to global liquidity providers3. Minimizing counterparty risks with sophisticated risk management tools4. Improving capital efficiency with automated post-trade settlement workflow.For more information, please email ....About A2ZCryptoFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Kolkata, A2ZCrypto is a virtual digital asset service provider focusing on Crypto-to-Fiat On / Off Ramp, Over-The-Counter (OTC) businesses, and crypto asset education.Established by a team with years of experience in educating and investing in crypto assets, A2ZCrypto provides secure, compliant, and friendly access to fiat-crypto conversion and market insights across the entire cryptocurrency spectrum, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, DeFi, and NFTs.A2ZCrypto is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND) as a Reporting Entity under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).For more information, please visit

