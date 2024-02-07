Rajasthan Govt Planning To Introduce UCC Soon, Hints State Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) After Uttarakhand, Rajasthan government is also planning to bring in Uniform Civil Code bill in the Assembly, sources said.

The formation of a draft committee for UCC in Rajasthan is likely to be announced soon, said sources, adding that internal preparations for this have been started.

The proposal to form a draft committee for UCC can be submitted in the cabinet soon.

In a letter to Gujarat's social activist Tanjim Merani, who had staged a protest in Jaipur demanding ban on hijab in educational institutes, Education Minister Madan Dilawar spoke on bringing in the UCC.

In his letter, he said, "The subject of forming a draft committee regarding the Uniform Civil Code will soon be placed in the meeting of the Council of Ministers. Further action will be taken as per the constitutional process."

"The whole country should be one, there should be uniformity. If not today, then tomorrow the government will bring UCC," he told the media.

Sources said that a committee will be formed to prepare the draft of the UCC bill. Ministers, legal experts and officers will be kept in this committee. A draft will be prepared and suggestions will be sought from the public on it. Then it will be presented as a bill in the Assembly.

