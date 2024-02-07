"Sayan Das Receives Acclaim from POP Movement for Outstanding Sustainable Innovation, Award Presented by Former Doha Bank CEO"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Sayan Das, a climate activist and the founder of Kapda Karo Recycle, received the esteemed Sustainable Innovation Award 2023 from Dr. Raghavan Seetharaman, former CEO of Doha Bank, at the International Conference and POP Festival for Youth-Led Climate Action 2024. This prestigious event, hosted at the India Habitat Centre on February 3, 2024, was organized by the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, USA.



The award ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of global leaders, Nobel laureates, and environmental experts. Among the notable attendees were Mama Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, a respected Peace Mediator and Community Mobilizer from Kenya, Raghavan Seetharaman, former CEO of Doha Bank, and H.E. Dr. Rosalía Arteaga, former President of Ecuador.



With representation from 41 countries, the event featured 50 speakers who actively engaged in meaningful discussions on youth-driven climate action. The agenda encompassed workshops, an art exhibition, informative sessions, and a platform for project submissions, all aimed at inspiring and mobilizing youth towards sustainable initiatives.



Sayan Das's recognition underscores his impactful efforts in advancing sustainable innovation. The POP Movement, known for its advocacy in environmental preservation, commended Das for his outstanding contributions in the fight against climate change. In a world facing pressing environmental challenges, this acknowledgment serves as a source of hope, encouraging young leaders to persevere in their quest for a sustainable future.



