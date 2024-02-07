Sandeep Marwah Designs New Projects For IACC Media And Entertainment Committee

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 26, 2024: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chairman of the Media & Entertainment Committee, highlighted the potential for projecting the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in a much larger perspective during the regional council meeting.



Emphasizing the need for continuous programs in the media and entertainment industry to elevate the Chamberï¿1⁄2s stature, Dr. Marwah proposed significant initiatives. ï¿1⁄2I am delighted to offer three Radio Stations ï¿1⁄2 Radio Noida 107, Radio Raipur, and Radio Mumbai ï¿1⁄2 for any and every program of IACC,ï¿1⁄2 he announced. Additionally, he pledged to extend the coverage of IACC programs on MSTV of Marwah Studios.



The upcoming plans include participation in a seminar specially tailored for IACC during the 12th Global Festival of Journalism in Noida 2024, scheduled from February 12th to 14th. This will be followed by an international press conference for the Regional Council of IACC, culminating in a dynamic interaction program with the Asian Business School focusing on current India-USA relations.



During the meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented two of his books to Arun Karna, President of the Region Council and Managing Director/CEO at AT&T Global Network Services India Private Limited.



These initiatives reflect Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s commitment to enhancing the presence and influence of IACC within the media and entertainment domain, fostering stronger ties between India and the United States.



