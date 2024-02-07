ICMEI Celebrates Sudan Independence Day At International Headquarters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) celebrated the Independence Day of Sudan at its international headquarters, extending heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, the Ambassador of Sudan to India, and the people of Sudan.



In a warm gesture, Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and also the Chair for the Indo Sudan Film and Cultural Forum, conveyed his best wishes on behalf of ICMEI and the entire fraternity of art and culture. Sudanï¿1⁄2s Independence Day, observed on the 1st of January, became an occasion for ICMEI to express solidarity and celebrate the achievements of the Sudanese people.



Highlighting the commendable efforts of the Indo Sudan Film and Cultural Forum at ICMEI, Mr. Marwah acknowledged its significant contributions over the years. The Forum has been instrumental in fostering cultural exchanges and collaborations between India and Sudan, promoting goodwill and understanding through the medium of cinema and arts.



Highlighting the commendable efforts of the Indo Sudan Film and Cultural Forum at ICMEI, Mr. Marwah acknowledged its significant contributions over the years. The Forum has been instrumental in fostering cultural exchanges and collaborations between India and Sudan, promoting goodwill and understanding through the medium of cinema and arts.



ï¿1⁄2Indo Sudan Film and Cultural Forum at ICMEI has done commendably well in all these years,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Sandeep Marwah, emphasizing the positive impact of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.



The celebration at ICMEIï¿1⁄2s International Headquarters served as a testament to the organizationï¿1⁄2s commitment to promoting cultural diversity and fostering international goodwill through various forums and initiatives.



