(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reno, NV, USA, February 7, 2024 -- A John E. Smith's Pharmacy (Victor, Colo.) 32-ounce teal drug store bottle sold for $6,250; an early 1900s 14k Klondike, Alaska gold headed walking stick also realized $6,250; and a pair of mint state $25 U.S. Gold Eagle coins (1994 and 2008) fetched $4,700 at a four-day Marvels of the West auction held Jan. 25-28 by Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC.



Holabirdï¿1⁄2s original plan was to have two auctions in January ï¿1⁄2 a timed online-only sale in the middle of the month and a live auction (with online bidding) at the end of the month. That idea was scrapped, however, and both sales were combined into one catalog ï¿1⁄2 the timed online sale on Jan. 25-26 and the live auction on Jan. 27-28, online and live at the gallery in Reno, Nevada.



The two auctions were aptly named ï¿1⁄2 Marvels of the West ï¿1⁄2 considering their contents. Both contained about 500-600 lots per day, in the categories collectors have come to expect from Holabird: Western and Native Americana, Gold Rush, mining, coins and currency, railroadiana, tokens, philatelic, bottles, ephemera and more. Start times all four days were 8 am Pacific time.



The 10 ï¿1⁄2 inch tall, quart-size John E. Smithï¿1⁄2s drug store bottle was a stunningly beautiful teal example from the Ron Reed collection. ï¿1⁄2Reed specialized in giant 32-ounce Colorado drugstore bottles, and every Colorado collector knew he had this beauty, one of the prizes of his collection and a true prize for any American colored drugstore bottle collector,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Fred Holabird.



When Mr. Reed, a longtime friend, passed away last year, his family asked Mr. Holabird to sell his collection of Colorado embossed bottles. Ron had purchased a number of key pieces out of the previous Gary Bracken sales, and a few ï¿1⁄2ringersï¿1⁄2 in the timed sale were snuck in, to entice new collectors into collecting Colorado bottles. A few other bottles that also did well were these:



- A Cyrus Eaton & Co. (Denver, Colo.) early medium to dark amber quart whiskey bottle (ï¿1⁄2You Betï¿1⁄2), with an applied top, circa 1880-1885, 12 inches tall, in fine shape ($2,500).



- An A. K. Clarke & Co. (Denver) nice and clean amber whiskey quart bottle (ï¿1⁄2You Betï¿1⁄2), with a tooled top, Prebble W32 and Barnett 164, comes with two documents ($2,125).



- A Gun Wa's Chinese Remedy pint bottle, light yellow amber with a touch of green (ï¿1⁄2Warranted / Entirely Vegetable / And Harmlessï¿1⁄2), whittled, lots of bubbles ($2,000).



The early 1900s 14k Klondike, Alaska gold headed walking stick was very fancy, and came with a leather case and a book about the family who owned it, titled The Bushes and the Berrys by Alice Edna Berry. The cane measured 35 ï¿1⁄2 inches in length, with a four-inch curved gold handle. There were two buttons of gold quartz, each one measuring one inch by one inch.



The two mint state U.S. $25 Gold Eagle coins were the Day 4 top lot. They were in spectacular condition, each weighing a half-ounce of fine gold. Another Day 4 performer was a very rare George Rasmussenï¿1⁄2s (Central City, Colo.) pocket mirror, unlisted in Dunn in any form and in nice condition (ï¿1⁄2Good for 12 ï¿1⁄2 c. in tradeï¿1⁄2), with a graphic of a pretty young woman ($1,000).



Following are additional highlights from the auction. Online bidding was via iCollector, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. All prices quoted include the buyerï¿1⁄2s premium.



A chest packed with personal effects belonging to 1st. Lt. Charles Allen Rankin, an Engineering Officer in World War I who served with the legendary flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker, gaveled for $3,625. The chest contained, among other things, a copy of Rickenbackerï¿1⁄2s 1918 book, Fighting the Flying Circus, signed by Rickenbacker, plus photos of him, other aces and Rankin.



An outstanding circa 1970s vintage Navajo squash blossom set consisting of the squash blossom, earrings and ring, the squash blossom showcasing both turquoise and branch coral together, with nice original patina, changed hands for $2,625. Also, a group of 20 points (Native American arrowheads), all from Texas, many of them rare and nicely displayed in a walnut display case measuring 18 inches by 12 inches, came out of the Gary Bracken collection and reached $1,625.



