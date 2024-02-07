(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On 5th February 2024, the High Commission joined SADC Diplomatic Missions in Abuja to condole with the H. E. Humphrey Geiseb, High Commissioner of Namibia, following the demise of H. E. Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia. May the soul of the late President rest in eternal peace.
