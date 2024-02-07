(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) --



1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to restructure government departments and appointing a director on each department.

1967 -- Kuwait National Assembly held the first session of the second Legislative Session and elected Ahmad Al-Sarhan as Speaker. The last session was on December 30th, 1970.

1972 -- The United Fisheries of Kuwait established with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD). The company fish, import and export fish as well as marketing its products in local market.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree designating separate budgets for Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and Kuwait Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC).

1993 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree stipulating that people should preserve public funds, as well as punish every public servant or a person who embezzle public funds or properties.

1998 -- Ministry of Finance said State of Kuwait became the first Arab country to announce 10 percent cuts on custom duties on Arab goods. The decision was in compliance with a resolution of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

2000 -- Kuwait Boys Scouts Association, founded in 1936, opened its headquarters.

2003 -- Al-Arabi SC won the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 20th Football Champions League after finishing the tournament that was held in Qatar without any losses.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah announced nomination of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

2011 -- Kuwait Paraxylene Production Company (KPPC) announced export of 17,000 metric tons of heavy aromatics shipment to clients in Asia.

2017 -- Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah's resignation was accepted a day before a vote of no confidence was to take place at the National Assembly. (end)

