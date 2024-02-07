Kuwait Oil Price Up 59 Cents Tues. To USD 78.25 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 59 cents to USD 78.25 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 77.66 the day before, said the Kuwait petroleum corporation (KPC) Wednesday. Brent crude oil futures went up by 60 cents to 78.59 pb and the west Texas intermediate rose by 53 cents to reach USD 73.51 pb. (end) aam

