The Dyson Airstraittm Straightener Now Available In The UAE!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5th February 2024: Discover a new era of hair care with the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener, now available for purchase in Dyson demo stores and online in the UAE. Coming in two colourways; Nickle Copper and Prussian Blue, the Dyson AirstraitTM promises wet to dry straightening with air, with no hot plates and no heat damage.

After launching in the United States last year, the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener took social media by storm with anticipation building as to when the product would arrive in the Middle East. Dyson is excited to reveal the AirstraitTM straightener has finally arrived to the UAE, and there's an opportunity for customers to get their hands on it as it is now live on dyson.



Engineered for multiple hair types, the Dyson AirstraitTM can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. The hair tress is contained by two arms, from which a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards and into the hair, both simultaneously drying and straight styling, with one machine.



“Having a strong understanding of how to manipulate and realise the potential of powerful airflow is fundamental to the performance of the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener. This expertise, which we've gained over the last 25 years, is what has enabled us to deliver our first wet to dry straightener, with no hot plates, and no heat damage. Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style.” James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer.

Airflow. Precision air jets.





Along the arms of the machine are two 1.5mm apertures. Airflow is accelerated through these apertures, creating two high-velocity downward blades of air. Projected at a 45° angle, they converge to form one focused jet of air, creating the downward force to straighten hair as it dries, with control. This directional airflow helps align the hair strands for a smooth and shiny finish.



The science behind styling





Dyson has been researching into the science of style for over a decade and is investing half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate research and technology development across the beauty category. Dyson engineers have studied in detail everything from the structure of hair, to airflow dynamics whilst understanding thermal, mechanical and chemical damage – and the subsequent effects on hair health.



To change your hair style, hydrogen bonds within each hair strand must be broken and reset to hold a new shape. This can be done with heat or moisture. Styling with powerful airflow from wet, results in less need for high heat, creating less frizz and flyaways

and protects natural shine .



When hair is wet, water naturally weakens these bonds. In this state, the bonds are more elastic and can be reset as hair dries, without using extreme temperatures. By using the optimum level of heat and controlled airflow, we've found a way to style hair with less damage.

Styling with air allows for the creation of straight styles whilst maintaining volume and movement. Once hair is dry and aligned, the bonds are reset in different ways, locking the new style in place.



Dyson HyperdymiumTM motor





The Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is powered by the HyperdymiumTM motor – specifically engineered to be at the heart of Dyson's Hair Care technologies. It is small, light and powerful enough to generate the airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, from wet. A 13-blade impeller spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9 litres of air through the machine per second. This generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries. At 27mm, the motor is small enough to fit in the handle – with no sacrifice on power.



Intelligent Heat Control







Like the rest of the Dyson hair care range, the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener features an intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure the temperature of the airflow 30 times per second to prevent heat damage and protect hair's natural shine. This data is sent to the microprocessor which regulates the heating element, ensuring airflow doesn't exceed the temperature required.



Two styling modes. Temperature control.



The Dyson AirstraitTM straightener has 'Wet' and 'Dry' styling modes, and a 'Cool' mode to set the style. The 'Wet' and 'Dry' modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results. In 'Wet' mode, choose among three heat settings of 80°C (175°F), 110°C (230°F), and 140°C (285°F). In 'Dry' mode, choose between 120°C (250°F) or 140°C (285°F) or a top up“boost”. For airflow control, there are two speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.

Book a Beauty Lab experience and try before you buy



Dyson Demo stores at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Mirdiff City Center and Dubai Hills Mall all offer the unique Beauty Lab service within the mall environment. This is a private salon space where customers can feel comfortable trying any of Dyson's haircare technology, including the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener, and will be able to seek advice from the Dyson experts on hand, discovering Dyson's iconic hair care collection with ease. Visitors will be offered private consultations and an expert shopping experience on a booking-basis across all the personal care range.



The Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at all Dyson Demo Store in the UAE priced at AED 1,999. For those who want to be the first to have their hands on the highly anticipated product.