Toilet Paper Market Is Booming At A Cagr Of 5.2% To Reach $39.5 Billion By The End Of 2028- AMR Study

Toilet paper has become a bathroom hygiene necessity in most of the developed countries.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Toilet Paper Market generated $26.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $39.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the toilet paper market in terms of sales and demand. Increased requirement for toilet paper has been witnessed in the market during the initial stage of the lockdown due to the effect of panic buying. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global toilet paper market based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the one ply segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the two ply segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Unilever, and Velvet CARE.

