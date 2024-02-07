Jats Cancel Protest On Railway Tracks After Discussion With Raj Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) The Jat community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, which had threatened to protest on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in the state on Wednesday, has now aborted their plans after a healthy discussion with the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.

The state government has assured that the next round of discussion will take place within the next three days.

On Tuesday, the community had a round of discussion in Jaipur where officials assured them that their grievances will be redressed. Hence the Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti announced to cancel the protest they had planned on railway tracks on Wednesday.

State PHED minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary said that the state government was seriously looking into the demands of the community and the next round of discussion will be made with the central government soon.

--IANS

arc/dpb