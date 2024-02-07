Crude Oil Forecast Today- 05/02: Crude Dips Post-NFP (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The crude oil markets experienced a decline on Friday, with ongoing downward pressure largely attributed to the persistent inflation concerns in the United States. Despite this decline, there remains substantial support below, making it a potential opportunity for buyers to consider entering the market during these dips.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Market has been particularly affected by this downward trend. The price is now edging closer to the $72 mark, which is widely regarded as a significant psychological level for traders. Beneath this level, there is further support observed at the $70 mark.

Taking a broader view, the $68 level has proven to be a crucial support floor in the market over time. This level's historical significance should not be overlooked when analyzing the current situation. Many anticipate that value-oriented traders will re-enter the market in due course, and their resurgence is expected to be impactful.

Value hunters, a staple of this market, have a tendency to re-enter the market with enthusiasm, potentially driving up prices as they seek out attractive buying opportunities. Furthermore, the crude oil market is not only influenced by domestic factors such as inflation but also by geopolitical concerns, especially in the Middle East. Escalating tensions in the region can exert upward pressure on oil prices .

As we assess the situation, there is an expectation of a potential bounce in the market. Should the price rebound by approximately a dollar, it is likely to attract buyers. Until such a bounce occurs, adopting a cautious stance and observing the market's stabilization process may be prudent.

In the end, the recent decline in crude oil prices should not overshadow the market's underlying support levels and potential buying opportunities. The psychological $72 level, along with support at $70 and the historically significant $68 mark, are crucial factors to consider. Value hunters are poised to re-enter the market, and geopolitical tensions can further impact oil prices. As we await a potential bounce, a cautious approach is advisable. In the long term, the market has shown resilience and determination to defend support levels, which may pave the way for a promising future.

