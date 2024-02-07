SP 500 Forecast Today - 05/02: Continues To See Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 experienced a turbulent trading session on Friday, driven by the highly anticipated Non-Farm Payroll announcement in the United States. Surprisingly, the jobs report revealed figures that were twice as high as expected, causing a stir on Wall Street and influencing the market's direction.

In the immediate aftermath of the jobs report shock, the S&P 500 exhibited considerable volatility. It appeared to be in the process of consolidation following the unexpected downward move. However, when considering the broader perspective, there is a discernible upward momentum.

Investors on Wall Street seem to be banking on the continuation of loose monetary policy, a factor that significantly impacts their decisions. Consequently, the notion of buying the dip is gaining traction among market participants. Over time, it is likely that the market will discover new reasons to ascend.

While the recent trading sessions have been marked by fluctuations and noise, the underlying trend leans towards an upward trajectory. The prospect of surpassing previous highs looms large, and the coveted 5,000 level represents a psychological milestone . However, it is essential to recognize that this level is bound to be a substantial battleground for traders.

The 5,000 mark is likely to attract profit-taking activity, although it remains uncertain whether it will serve as an ultimate turning point for the market. Below this level, the 4,800 threshold is expected to offer considerable support. This level effectively functions as the market's floor, with additional reinforcement coming from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is converging toward this zone.

Regarding shorting stocks, there appears to be little inclination in this direction, despite numerous potential reasons to consider it. The market's overriding sentiment centers on momentum, rendering it impervious to rational arguments for short positions. Consequently, the prevailing approach is to align with the current market trends rather than opposing them.

In the end, the S&P 500's recent wilds ride can be attributed to the unexpected surge in jobs numbers. While the short term may be characterized by noise and fluctuations, the underlying momentum suggests a bullish sentiment. The market's focus remains on the prospect of continued loose monetary policy, with the 5,000 level representing a significant milestone that is likely to be hotly contested by traders. For now, the path of least resistance appears to favor buyers, and shorting stocks remains a less appealing strategy in the face of prevailing momentum.

