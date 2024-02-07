Natural Gas Forecast Today - 06/02: Gas Eyes $2.00 Base

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Natural Gas market continues its efforts to establish a basing pattern, primarily hovering just above the critical $2.00 mark. This scenario unfolds amidst an unconventional winter season.

In Monday's trading session, natural gas markets witnessed a modest rally. However, the primary focus remains on the ongoing attempt to build a base. The $2.00 level below is recognized as a significant support level , drawing continued attention from traders. As such, it may be prudent to consider maintaining a small position in this market.

Looking ahead, it is essential to keep in mind that the market may not necessarily exhibit a bullish long-term trajectory . With the winter season winding down and proving to be somewhat lackluster, the anticipation for increased heating demand remains subdued. Consequently, any profits should be taken swiftly. It is worth noting that natural gas markets are inherently volatile, and the current environment does little to inspire confidence among bullish traders.

The upper boundary of the broader consolidation range is situated around the $3.00 level, potentially extending as high as $3.33. However, the likelihood of reaching these levels in the near term appears limited. Achieving such a trajectory would likely require a significant winter storm impacting the United States or Eastern Canada. Presently, there appears to be some fair value around the $2.50 mark, suggesting that a move in that direction holds merit. Nevertheless, natural gas remains highly sensitive to the latest weather reports from the Northeastern United States, which can be challenging for retail traders to interpret.

$2.00 is Massive

In the event of a breakdown below the $2.00 level, it could potentially unravel the market further, targeting the $1.80 level. While this scenario may not be the most probable outcome, it should be monitored closely, as such a development would warrant significant attention.

In the end of the day, the Natural Gas market continues to grapple with the task of forming a basing pattern, primarily positioned just above the pivotal $2.00 level. Traders should remain cautious and responsive to changing conditions, given the market's inherent volatility and its dependence on weather-related factors. While short-term moves are possible, the overall trajectory remains uncertain and contingent on factors such as weather patterns and heating demand.

