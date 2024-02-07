GBP/JPY Forecast Today - 06/02: Pound Faces Yen Momentum

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound experienced a minor decline against the Japanese yen (JPY) in the early hours of Monday's trading session.

This dip was not entirely unexpected, considering the recent weakness observed in the British pound across various currency pairs. The primary question now is whether buyers will re-enter the market to capitalize on the interest rate difference between these two currencies.

One key factor supporting the case for potential buyers is the presence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, located just below the psychologically significant 185 yen level . Additionally, the EMA is trending upward, indicating the market's ongoing bullish momentum . In recent times, this market has displayed an upward trajectory, further reinforcing the notion that buyers may seek opportunities.

Looking longer-term, it is evident that the Japanese yen remains a weak currency overall. The Bank of Japan has not shown any signs of attempting to tighten its monetary policy, largely due to Japan's substantial debt burden. Consequently, the yen's inherent weakness may act as a driving force for the GBP/JPY pair's ascent over time.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that trading this market may not be without its challenges. Given the prevalent back-and-forth movement in global financial markets, patience could be the key to success in this trade.

Despite the issues faced by the British pound, this currency pair typically exhibits a bias towards the upside, thanks to the interest rate differential. Moreover, the presence of a risk-on sentiment can further influence the pair's dynamics. In comparison, the Japanese yen tends to weaken against other major currencies, including the US dollar. Consequently, even in a scenario where the pound may depreciate, it is likely to do so at a slower rate than the yen.

In the near term, traders may anticipate a bounce in the GBP/JPY pair, presenting a favorable entry point. The next immediate target lies at the 189 yen level, which recently acted as a significant resistance barrier. Beyond that, the 190 yen level becomes the subsequent target.

However, it is crucial to monitor the situation closely. If the market breaks down below the 185 yen level, it warrants a reevaluation of the trade strategy. Such a breakdown does not automatically necessitate a selling position but underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and adaptable in this dynamic market.

